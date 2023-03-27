Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and RNAF joint flight takeoff B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 495th Fighter Squadron participates in joint flying operations with the Royal Norwegian Air Force at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 21, 2023. The Liberty Wing, along with its NATO allies, continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and improve readiness through regular joint flying operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877612
    VIRIN: 230321-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109536554
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and RNAF joint flight takeoff B-Roll, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    takeoffs
    joint flight ops

