The 495th Fighter Squadron participates in joint flying operations with the Royal Norwegian Air Force at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 21, 2023. The Liberty Wing, along with its NATO allies, continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and improve readiness through regular joint flying operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877612
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109536554
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF and RNAF joint flight takeoff B-Roll, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
