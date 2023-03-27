Video clips of Airmen training at Airman Leadership School at I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877610
|VIRIN:
|230328-Z-NA392-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109536538
|Length:
|00:11:27
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS B-Roll, by Amn Erika Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT