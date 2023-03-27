Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Honors Sailors of the Year

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230327-N-KC192-0001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 27, 2023) Regional Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877601
    VIRIN: 230327-N-KC192-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109536372
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: AMITYVILLE, NY, US

    Navy Medicine
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    SOY Week
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

