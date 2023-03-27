230327-N-KC192-0001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 27, 2023) Regional Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877601
|VIRIN:
|230327-N-KC192-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109536372
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|AMITYVILLE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFL Honors Sailors of the Year, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
