Incirlik Air Base served as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. 2023. This video covers the culminating joint force efforts that took place at Incirlik Air Base.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877593
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-DJ826-552
|Filename:
|DOD_109536190
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TurkiyeHADR - Incirlik Air Base Retrospective Video, by SrA Dillon Audit, SSgt Omari Bernard, A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, SrA Andrew Garavito, MSgt Joe McFadden, SrA Gage Rodriguez and SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
