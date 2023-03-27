Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - Incirlik Air Base Retrospective Video

    03.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit, Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard, Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger, Senior Airman Andrew Garavito, Master Sgt. Joe McFadden, Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez and Senior Airman Taylor Slater

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base served as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. 2023. This video covers the culminating joint force efforts that took place at Incirlik Air Base.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877593
    VIRIN: 230328-F-DJ826-552
    Filename: DOD_109536190
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: 1, TR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - Incirlik Air Base Retrospective Video, by SrA Dillon Audit, SSgt Omari Bernard, A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, SrA Andrew Garavito, MSgt Joe McFadden, SrA Gage Rodriguez and SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik Air Base
    EUCOM
    TurkiyeHADR

