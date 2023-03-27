Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Air Base Habitat for Pacmanity BRoll

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    SrA Joshua Wells, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, hosts a quarterly Habitat for Pacmanity event March 17, 2023 at Kunsan Air Base. During Habitat for Pacmanity Volunteer Airmen recieved training from the 8th CES such as laying concrete, plumbing, and painting then accomplished work tasks around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    AFN
    Korea
    Kunsan
    CES

