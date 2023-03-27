Edwards AFB hosts "Suffrajitsu" demo in honor of Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, Edwards AFB hosted a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demonstration, March 24. The demo included historical lessons about Women's Suffrage in the early 1900s and how protestors learned the martial art as a way to defend themselves from angry mobs.
