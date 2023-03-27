Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards AFB hosts "Suffrajitsu" demo in honor of Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, Edwards AFB hosted a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demonstration, March 24. The demo included historical lessons about Women's Suffrage in the early 1900s and how protestors learned the martial art as a way to defend themselves from angry mobs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877575
    VIRIN: 230324-F-HC101-034
    Filename: DOD_109535262
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB hosts "Suffrajitsu" demo in honor of Women's History Month, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT