    Mount Suribachi on Iwoto

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Aerial Footage of Mount Suribachi and landing beach at Iwoto, Japan, Mar. 26, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877574
    VIRIN: 230326-M-LN574-628
    Filename: DOD_109535156
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Suribachi on Iwoto, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Iwo Jima
    Reunion of Honor
    Drone
    Iwoto

