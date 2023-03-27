Aerial Footage of Mount Suribachi and landing beach at Iwoto, Japan, Mar. 26, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 22:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877574
|VIRIN:
|230326-M-LN574-628
|Filename:
|DOD_109535156
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mount Suribachi on Iwoto, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT