Travis Brass performs "Going Home" in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877565
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-VQ667-237
|Filename:
|DOD_109534879
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Homecoming, USAF Band of the Golden West, by TSgt Randolph Palada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3N1XX Regional Band
