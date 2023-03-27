McConnell Air Force Base: Exercise Lethal Pride, Elephant Walk and Flush

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



McConnell Air Force Base began its week-long exercise, called Exercise Lethal Pride, with an Elephant Walk and flush for its KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft.



McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen "deployed" to a tent city on base, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.