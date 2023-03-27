McConnell Air Force Base: Exercise Lethal Pride, Elephant Walk and Flush

McConnell Air Force Base began its week-long exercise, called Exercise Lethal Pride, with an Elephant Walk and flush for its KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft.
McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen "deployed" to a tent city on base, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.
Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 17:09
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:03:57
Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
