    McConnell Air Force Base: Exercise Lethal Pride, Elephant Walk and Flush

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    McConnell Air Force Base began its week-long exercise, called Exercise Lethal Pride, with an Elephant Walk and flush for its KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft.

    McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen "deployed" to a tent city on base, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877564
    VIRIN: 230327-F-GC264-456
    Filename: DOD_109534748
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Air Force Base: Exercise Lethal Pride, Elephant Walk and Flush, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    McConnell AFB
    18th Air Force
    Elephant Walk
    22nd ARW
    Exercise Lethal Pride

