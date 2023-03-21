Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    384th ARS Refuels Marine F/A-18 Hornets in Coronet across Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 384th Air Refueling Squadron conducted an air refueling coronet with Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, demonstrating the critical role mobility forces have in projecting the joint force anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877556
    VIRIN: 230307-F-WH061-355
    Filename: DOD_109534360
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 384th ARS Refuels Marine F/A-18 Hornets in Coronet across Pacific, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hornet
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    F/A-18
    Fairchild
    Coronet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT