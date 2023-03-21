Eat Well. Perform Well.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you're a nutrition or fitness-conscious person who considers Army dining facilities not for you, think again. The Go for Green®-Army program uses a labeling system to provide you with a quick assessment of the nutritional value of menu offerings and food products in the dining facility. The system was developed to establish feeding (“fueling”) standards for Army DFACs by improving health, fitness, readiness and increase a Soldier’s performance through nutrition awareness.



Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0