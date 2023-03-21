If you're a nutrition or fitness-conscious person who considers Army dining facilities not for you, think again. The Go for Green®-Army program uses a labeling system to provide you with a quick assessment of the nutritional value of menu offerings and food products in the dining facility. The system was developed to establish feeding (“fueling”) standards for Army DFACs by improving health, fitness, readiness and increase a Soldier’s performance through nutrition awareness.
Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877551
|VIRIN:
|230327-O-JU906-873
|PIN:
|230327
|Filename:
|DOD_109534221
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eat Well. Perform Well., by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
