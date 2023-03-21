Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eat Well. Perform Well.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    If you're a nutrition or fitness-conscious person who considers Army dining facilities not for you, think again. The Go for Green®-Army program uses a labeling system to provide you with a quick assessment of the nutritional value of menu offerings and food products in the dining facility. The system was developed to establish feeding (“fueling”) standards for Army DFACs by improving health, fitness, readiness and increase a Soldier’s performance through nutrition awareness.

    Music by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877551
    VIRIN: 230327-O-JU906-873
    PIN: 230327
    Filename: DOD_109534221
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat Well. Perform Well., by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nutrition Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT