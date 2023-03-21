Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB National Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    As we approach closer to the end of National Women's History Month, three outstanding female sustainers speak on their experiences and share the importance of continuing the legacy of being a woman in uniform. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877548
    VIRIN: 120301-A-ID763-001
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109534053
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Women's History Month
    Females
    Fort Liberty

