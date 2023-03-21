Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division East Best OC/T Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. John Irizarry 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Winners of the 2023 First Army Division East Best OC/T Competition hosted at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877534
    VIRIN: 230327-A-XB449-300
    Filename: DOD_109533832
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division East Best OC/T Competition, by SGT John Irizarry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    First Army Division East
    OC/T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT