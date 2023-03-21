The Defense Contract Management Agency's leadership give a brief synopsis of the agency's history.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877531
|VIRIN:
|230327-D-D0449-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109533591
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA celebrates 23rd birthday, by Matthew Montgomery and Colton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT