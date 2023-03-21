Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. & UAE JRTC 23-04 Overall Video

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army 3rd SFAB, 2nd brigade, 10th Mountain Division, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, train to engage with future enemy forces in todays modern battlefield during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, March, 27, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877522
    VIRIN: 230327-A-UH812-001
    Filename: DOD_109533505
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. & UAE JRTC 23-04 Overall Video, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    JRTC
    UAE
    PARTNERS
    SFAB

