Megan Lindberg, Pathway of Care Manager for the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, gives a presentation on the history, impact, and future of TBI in the military during the National Museum of Health and Medicine's Science Cafe series, March 23, 2023. The museum's Science Cafe is a regular speaker series that explores topics within military medicine, connecting the mission of the Department of Defense museum with the public.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877518
|VIRIN:
|230323-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533368
|Length:
|00:15:14
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Traumatic Brain Injury: The History, Impact, and Future, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
