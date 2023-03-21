Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Traumatic Brain Injury: The History, Impact, and Future

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    Megan Lindberg, Pathway of Care Manager for the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, gives a presentation on the history, impact, and future of TBI in the military during the National Museum of Health and Medicine's Science Cafe series, March 23, 2023. The museum's Science Cafe is a regular speaker series that explores topics within military medicine, connecting the mission of the Department of Defense museum with the public.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 11:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877518
    VIRIN: 230323-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_109533368
    Length: 00:15:14
    Location: MD, US

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    DHA
    Warfighter Brain Health

