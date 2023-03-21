Military Traumatic Brain Injury: The History, Impact, and Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Megan Lindberg, Pathway of Care Manager for the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, gives a presentation on the history, impact, and future of TBI in the military during the National Museum of Health and Medicine's Science Cafe series, March 23, 2023. The museum's Science Cafe is a regular speaker series that explores topics within military medicine, connecting the mission of the Department of Defense museum with the public.