26th MEU MAGTF

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit serves as one of the Nation's premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling follow-on forces and special operations.
"The MEU enabled by amphibious ships remains the crown jewel of our naval expeditionary forces. No naval vessel in our inventory is capable of supporting a more diverse set of missions than the amphibious warship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877503
|VIRIN:
|230317-M-VB101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533207
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Michele Clarke)
