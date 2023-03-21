26th MEU MAGTF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit serves as one of the Nation's premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling follow-on forces and special operations.



"The MEU enabled by amphibious ships remains the crown jewel of our naval expeditionary forces. No naval vessel in our inventory is capable of supporting a more diverse set of missions than the amphibious warship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michele Clarke)