    26th MEU MAGTF

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit serves as one of the Nation's premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling follow-on forces and special operations.

    "The MEU enabled by amphibious ships remains the crown jewel of our naval expeditionary forces. No naval vessel in our inventory is capable of supporting a more diverse set of missions than the amphibious warship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877503
    VIRIN: 230317-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_109533207
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    26th MEU; MEUSOC; Crisis Response; MAGTF; USMCNews

