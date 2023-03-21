Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Cmdr. Loretta Stein

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (March 24, 2023) Women's History Month social media video of U.S. Navy Cmdr. Loretta Stein, director of surgical services at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 06:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, Women's History Month: Cmdr. Loretta Stein, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples
    Women's History Month

