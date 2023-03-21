Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay (Video Productions)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.27.2023

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation after exiting a C-17 from 446th Airlift Wing, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Operation Northern Delay onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy on Mar. 22, 2023. Operation Northern Delay occurred on 26 March 2003 as part of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It involved dropping 1,000 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade into Northern Iraq. It was the last large-scale combat parachute operation conducted by the U.S. military since Operation Just Cause. The operation was the first strategic brigade airdrop using C-17 aircraft in formation, integrating a conventional Army airborne brigade within the 10th Special Forces Group, and integrating an armored battalion into an airborne operation. The 62d Airlift Wing, 315th Airlift Wing, 437th Airlift Wing, and 446th Airlift Wing provided aircraft and crew to fly the mission. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

