Namji Emergency Landing Site Training B-Roll

U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force Aircraft utilized an emergency landing site (ELS) during a training event near Daegu. ELS landing and takeoff training is essential to maintain air operations in places other than air bases, allowing aircraft and associated teams to conduct realistic training should the need to operate in austere environments arise.
The ELS training consisted of mobilizing several transport aircraft, combat transport aircraft and fighter jets on modified runways to prepare the event of operating in austere environments.
The aim of the training is to strengthen U.S. and ROK military alliance to increase proficiency in the use of ELS between the partnered nations.
|03.07.2023
Date Posted: 03.27.2023
|B-Roll
|877483
|230307-F-YU621-550
|DOD_109532773
|00:10:51
|KR
|0
|0
