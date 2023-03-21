Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Namji Emergency Landing Site Training B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Force Aircraft utilized an emergency landing site (ELS) during a training event near Daegu. ELS landing and takeoff training is essential to maintain air operations in places other than air bases, allowing aircraft and associated teams to conduct realistic training should the need to operate in austere environments arise.

    The ELS training consisted of mobilizing several transport aircraft, combat transport aircraft and fighter jets on modified runways to prepare the event of operating in austere environments.

    The aim of the training is to strengthen U.S. and ROK military alliance to increase proficiency in the use of ELS between the partnered nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877483
    VIRIN: 230307-F-YU621-550
    Filename: DOD_109532773
    Length: 00:10:51
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Namji Emergency Landing Site Training B-Roll, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ELS
    SOCKOR
    Special Operations Command-Korea
    Emergency Landing Strip
    Kadena Yokota

