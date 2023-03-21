Airborne operation sets the stage for JPMRC 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division parachute under cover of darkness onto Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright to kick off exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 March 26, 2023. The “Spartan” Soldiers will face the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division "Arctic Wolves” in a fight across the Yukon Training Area against their world-class opposition. (Army photo by John Pennell)