Paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division parachute under cover of darkness onto Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright to kick off exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 March 26, 2023. The “Spartan” Soldiers will face the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division "Arctic Wolves” in a fight across the Yukon Training Area against their world-class opposition. (Army photo by John Pennell)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 23:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877478
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-SO352-015
|Filename:
|DOD_109532586
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airborne operation sets the stage for JPMRC 23-02, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
