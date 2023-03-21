Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne operation sets the stage for JPMRC 23-02

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    11th Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division parachute under cover of darkness onto Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright to kick off exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 March 26, 2023. The “Spartan” Soldiers will face the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division "Arctic Wolves” in a fight across the Yukon Training Area against their world-class opposition. (Army photo by John Pennell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 23:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877478
    VIRIN: 230326-A-SO352-015
    Filename: DOD_109532586
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JPMRC
    USINDOPACOM
    11th ABN DIV
    Arctic Angels
    Arctic Strategy

