360th Civil Affairs Brigade Airborne jump Exercise

Soldiers of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade "Airborne" participated in an airborne jump exercise in North Air Force Auxiliary Field, Saturday March 25, 2023. CSM Jarret Bearden participates in his last jump with the brigade as a jumpmaster.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877467
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-MC340-709
|Filename:
|DOD_109532100
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
