    360th Civil Affairs Brigade Airborne jump Exercise

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade "Airborne" participated in an airborne jump exercise in North Air Force Auxiliary Field, Saturday March 25, 2023. CSM Jarret Bearden participates in his last jump with the brigade as a jumpmaster.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877467
    VIRIN: 230325-A-MC340-709
    Filename: DOD_109532100
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade Airborne jump Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    360th Airborne Civil Affairs Brigade

