Marine Corps Installations Pacific honors Women's History Month by recognizing U.S. Marine Corps Col. Morina D. Foster, Director of Defense Policy Review Initiative Division, MCIPAC, March 6, 2023. Foster reflects on her time in the Marine Corps and her hopes to pass on what she has learned, and how she will continue to grow and set the example for future generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 04:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877461
|VIRIN:
|230323-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109531882
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Women's History Month, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
