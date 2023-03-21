Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific honors Women's History Month by recognizing U.S. Marine Corps Col. Morina D. Foster, Director of Defense Policy Review Initiative Division, MCIPAC, March 6, 2023. Foster reflects on her time in the Marine Corps and her hopes to pass on what she has learned, and how she will continue to grow and set the example for future generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

