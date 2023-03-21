video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific honors Women's History Month by recognizing U.S. Marine Corps Col. Morina D. Foster, Director of Defense Policy Review Initiative Division, MCIPAC, March 6, 2023. Foster reflects on her time in the Marine Corps and her hopes to pass on what she has learned, and how she will continue to grow and set the example for future generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)