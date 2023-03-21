Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IVY REACH DAY: 0 [B-Roll]

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    03.25.2023

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Ivy Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, conduct command exercise Ivy Reach at Szczecin, Poland, March 25, 2023.The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL 

