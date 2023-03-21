Ivy Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, conduct command exercise Ivy Reach at Szczecin, Poland, March 25, 2023.The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877460
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-SF775-964
|PIN:
|10009
|Filename:
|DOD_109531776
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IVY REACH DAY: 0 [B-Roll], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT