    NAS Pensacola Observes Women's History Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    In recognition of Women's History Month - celebrated annually each March - Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Launch and Recovery) 2nd Class (AW) Jasmine Mojica talks about the first woman selected as Chief of the Boat in the U.S. Navy!
    #CNRSE #usnavy #womenshistory #WomenintheNavy #cityofpensacola #navalaviation

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Observes Women's History Month, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

