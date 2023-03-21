In recognition of Women's History Month - celebrated annually each March - Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Launch and Recovery) 2nd Class (AW) Jasmine Mojica talks about the first woman selected as Chief of the Boat in the U.S. Navy!
#CNRSE #usnavy #womenshistory #WomenintheNavy #cityofpensacola #navalaviation
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 13:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|877454
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-GO179-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109531652
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAS Pensacola Observes Women's History Month, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT