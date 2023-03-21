CBRN Ropes Rescue Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, extract a simulated casualty during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna C. Geier)