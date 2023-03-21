CBRN Ropes Rescue Course

U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, extract a simulated casualty during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna C. Geier)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 00:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877443
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-OE295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109531205
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
