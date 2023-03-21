Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Hawk Mechanics Train for Deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    UH-60 Black hawk helicopter mechanics train for deployment using a former service helicopter.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 17:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877437
    VIRIN: 230312-A-MX357-985
    Filename: DOD_109530893
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, Black Hawk Mechanics Train for Deployment, by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    army aviation
    National Guard

