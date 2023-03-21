Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Lt. Col. Mary Thornton

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Air Defense Artillery Officer and Director of The Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery (OCADA), Lt. Col. Mary Thornton gives insight to her life and career in the ADA for the last 18 years.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877428
    VIRIN: 230324-O-ZY123-337
    Filename: DOD_109530661
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirstToFire #AirDefenders #FortSill #FCoE #Patriot #OCADA

