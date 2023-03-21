Provider Soldiers deploy to Middle East

U.S. Army Soldiers from A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare for deployment to the Middle East during a sendoff ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The 3rd DSB sustains the Army’s most modernized armored division and provides Joint Force commanders around the world with Soldiers trained and ready to execute mission command of sustainment operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.24.2023
|03.24.2023 15:29
|B-Roll
|877419
|230324-A-XS985-1001
|DOD_109530530
|00:02:15
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
