    Provider Soldiers deploy to Middle East

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare for deployment to the Middle East during a sendoff ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The 3rd DSB sustains the Army’s most modernized armored division and provides Joint Force commanders around the world with Soldiers trained and ready to execute mission command of sustainment operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877419
    VIRIN: 230324-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109530530
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldiers deploy to Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    87th DSSB, 3rd DSB, 3rd ID, Fort Stewart, Deployment, Readiness

