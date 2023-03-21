California National Guard Responds to Floods

California National Guardsmen talk about their experience responding to California's recent floods. Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs (released by CNG PAO).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877408
|VIRIN:
|230323-Z-WQ610-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109530184
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
