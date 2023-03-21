Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard Responds to Floods

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California National Guardsmen talk about their experience responding to California's recent floods. Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs (released by CNG PAO).

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877408
    VIRIN: 230323-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_109530184
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CA, US

    This work, California National Guard Responds to Floods, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

