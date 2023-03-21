video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troops from NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Slovakia are participating in an exercise aimed at defending the country from attack.

Synopsis

Soldiers from Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States participated in Slovak Shield, an annual exercise that focuses on integrating the firepower and capabilities of Allied forces in a collective defence scenario. Mechanised infantry, helicopters and ground troops worked together over the course of two weeks, sharing tactics while streamlining communications.

Led by Czechia, the battlegroup includes troops from Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO decided to establish four new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, while upgrading other battlegroups into brigade-sized formations. These actions significantly bolster NATO's ability to deter and defend against any aggression in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Slovak Shield 2023 runs from 12 to 24 March.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—



(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS FROM THE 71ST MECHANISED BATTALION MANOEUVRING ON FOOT THROUGH WOODLAND



(00:27) WIDE SHOT – TWO US ARMY CH-47F CHINOOK HELICOPTERS FLY OVER TRAINING AREA DURING EXERCISE SLOVAK SHIELD 2023



(00:53) CLOSE SHOT – SLOVAK AIR FORCE UH-60M BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER



(01:34) WIDE SHOT – SLOVENIAN PATRIA VEHICLES FIRING

(01:55) CLOSE SHOT – SLOVAK JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLER RUNNING



(02:10) CLOSE SHOT – CZECH PANDUR II VEHICLES ON THE MOVE DURING EXERCISE SLOVAK SHIELD 2023



(02:27) CLOSE SHOT – CZECH SOLDIER



(02:32) WIDE SHOT – GERMAN BOXER APC VEHICLES ON THE MOVE DURING EXERCISE SLOVAK SHIELD 2023



(02:39) CLOSE SHOT – CZECH SOLDIER



(02:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – SLOVAK SOLDIERS INSIDE EXERCISE SLOVAK SHIELD’S MAIN COMMAND POST



(03:11) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – CZECH ARMY LIEUTENANT COLONEL JIŘÍ STANĚK, COMMANDER, MULTINATIONAL BATTALION OF NATO’s MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUP IN SLOVAKIA



“The Czech Republic is the leading nation. We are in charge of this multinational battalion and our international partners, we have the units from Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia and also from United States of America.”

(03:29) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GENERAL IVAN PACH, COMMANDER LAND FORCES COMMAND, SLOVAK ARMED FORCES



“With the nations participating here, they bring also additional capabilities and, as we call it, force multipliers or enablers, which also makes the Slovakian Armed Forces feeling better to defend our country.”

(03:45) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GENERAL IVAN PACH, COMMANDER LAND FORCES COMMAND, SLOVAK ARMED FORCES



“Slovakia is one of the eastern flank countries at the NATO border, and as you know Ukraine, the war in Ukraine basically makes us really close to the war. So the exercise, although it’s been planned for already two years, reflects the situation on the ground and on the border with Ukraine. So we need to keep our forces ready to move, ready to fight and ready to defend our country. And with the support of Allies it makes it much easier for us than just alone.”



## END ##