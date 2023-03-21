Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Guard Soldiers deploy as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, conduct a deployment ceremony in Syracuse, New York, July 5, 2022. Task Force Orion Soldiers are deploying to Germany to oversee the training of partner nation forces. (U.S. National Guard video by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877376
    VIRIN: 220715-Z-HB296-009
    Filename: DOD_109529510
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 

    This work, NY Guard Soldiers deploy as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    JMTG-U
    27IBCT
    TF Orion
    TFOrion

