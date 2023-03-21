Three M777s with 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division fire Mar. 21, 2023 in preparation for the live fire during Warrior Shield on Mar. 22.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877373
|VIRIN:
|230321-A-TL808-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109529435
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Warrior Shield: M777s fire in preparation for Live Fire, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT