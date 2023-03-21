Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield: M777s fire in preparation for Live Fire

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Three M777s with 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division fire Mar. 21, 2023 in preparation for the live fire during Warrior Shield on Mar. 22.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877373
    VIRIN: 230321-A-TL808-1000
    Filename: DOD_109529435
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

