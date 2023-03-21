U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Joint Task Force Enabler exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2023. 7th Comm Bn. conducted JTFE training to validate their communication capabilities in preparation for deploying with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 03:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877367
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109529294
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 7th COMM BN conduct training exercise, by LCpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
