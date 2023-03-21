Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 7th COMM BN conduct training exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a Joint Task Force Enabler exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2023. 7th Comm Bn. conducted JTFE training to validate their communication capabilities in preparation for deploying with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 03:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877367
    VIRIN: 230324-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_109529294
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 7th COMM BN conduct training exercise, by LCpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communication exercise
    7th Comm
    7th Communication Battalion
    III MEF Information Group
    III MIG

