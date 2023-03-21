Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Live Fire Day 2

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade Stryker Team, 2nd Infantry Division and 61st Artillery Battalion, Republic of Korea Army, participate in a live fire drill at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 22, 2023. The live fire drill was a part of the Warrior Shield exercise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

