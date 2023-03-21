Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Community Service’s Group Fitness

    JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Evan Govea, Marine Corps Community Service’s group fitness director, talks about the various classes available on Okinawa, Japan. Marine Corps Community Service’s group fitness offers a variety of free classes across Marine Corps Base Butler. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 22:27
    Location: JP

    spin class
    Marine Corps
    exercise
    zumba
    Marine Corps Community Service’s group fitness

