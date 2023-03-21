Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star crew render honors to Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at Plaza Sotomayor

    VS, CHILE

    03.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crew render honors to the Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at the changing of the guard ceremony in historic Plaza Sotomayor, Valparaiso, Chile, March 22, 2023. The monument is also the crypt for Capt. Arturo Prat and other fallen heroes of the 1879 battle, and the Polar Star crew paid their respects at the tombs after the ceremony. Chief Engineer Eduardo Hyatt from the Chilean frigate Esmeralda was an American citizen who died bravely alongside his Chilean shipmates in the battle. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877341
    VIRIN: 230322-G-SL960-0002
    Filename: DOD_109528982
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: VS, CL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star crew render honors to Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at Plaza Sotomayor, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Antarctica
    Chile
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCGPolarOps

