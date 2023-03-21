U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star crew render honors to Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at Plaza Sotomayor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crew render honors to the Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at the changing of the guard ceremony in historic Plaza Sotomayor, Valparaiso, Chile, March 22, 2023. The monument is also the crypt for Capt. Arturo Prat and other fallen heroes of the 1879 battle, and the Polar Star crew paid their respects at the tombs after the ceremony. Chief Engineer Eduardo Hyatt from the Chilean frigate Esmeralda was an American citizen who died bravely alongside his Chilean shipmates in the battle. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)