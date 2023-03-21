U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star crew render honors to the Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at the changing of the guard ceremony in historic Plaza Sotomayor, Valparaiso, Chile, March 22, 2023. The monument is also the crypt for Capt. Arturo Prat and other fallen heroes of the 1879 battle, and the Polar Star crew paid their respects at the tombs after the ceremony. Chief Engineer Eduardo Hyatt from the Chilean frigate Esmeralda was an American citizen who died bravely alongside his Chilean shipmates in the battle. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877341
|VIRIN:
|230322-G-SL960-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109528982
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|VS, CL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Polar Star crew render honors to Heroes of the Battle of Iquique at Plaza Sotomayor, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT