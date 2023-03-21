Part I Capture - 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Travis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard “Dog” Brenneman, pilot and Vietnam POW, shares his experience of being captured, kept prisoner and released from the Hanoi Hilton. Operation Homecoming went from Feb. 12, 1973 to April 4, 1973 and saw to the repatriation of 600 POWs from Hanoi, Vietnam.