Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard “Dog” Brenneman, pilot and Vietnam POW, shares his experience of being captured, kept prisoner and released from the Hanoi Hilton. Operation Homecoming went from Feb. 12, 1973 to April 4, 1973 and saw to the repatriation of 600 POWs from Hanoi, Vietnam.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 21:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877337
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528942
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Part I Capture - 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Travis AFB, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
