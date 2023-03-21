Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part II Release - 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Gonge, commander and pilot, shares how the 22d Air Force executed Operation Homecoming in 1973. Operation Homecoming went from Feb. 12, 1973 to April 4, 1973 and saw to the repatriation of 600 POWs from Hanoi, Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 21:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877334
    VIRIN: 230323-F-UO290-1002
    Filename: DOD_109528939
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Part II Release - 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming at Travis AFB, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    Freedom
    Operation Homecoming
    TrUSt Travis

