Miami Beach B-roll

Miami Beach serves as a barrier between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay near Miami Florida. The area has been identified as an area of interest as part of Miami-Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the county and area stakeholders to identify a plan that will help reduce risk to the area from the impacts of coastal storms.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877300
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-OI229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528034
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
