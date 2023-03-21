Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miami Beach B-roll

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Miami Beach serves as a barrier between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay near Miami Florida. The area has been identified as an area of interest as part of Miami-Dade County’s Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management alternative plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the county and area stakeholders to identify a plan that will help reduce risk to the area from the impacts of coastal storms.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 14:19
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Miami-Dade County
    Coastal Storm Risk Management
    CSRM

