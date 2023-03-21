Celebrating McNary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary,

spotlighting each project throughout the year. William Gersbach Chief of operations at McNary Dam, talks about the McNary project and his time there.





Opened: 1954

Height: 183′

Location: Benton County, Washington / Umatilla County, Oregon, USA

Length: 7,365 feet (2,245 m)

Installed capacity: 1,127 MW

Total capacity: 1,350,000 acre⋅ft (1.67 km3)

Turbines: 14



