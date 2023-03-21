Celebrating McNary

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary,
spotlighting each project throughout the year. William Gersbach Chief of operations at McNary Dam, talks about the McNary project and his time there.
Opened: 1954
Height: 183′
Location: Benton County, Washington / Umatilla County, Oregon, USA
Length: 7,365 feet (2,245 m)
Installed capacity: 1,127 MW
Total capacity: 1,350,000 acre⋅ft (1.67 km3)
Turbines: 14
LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
=================================================
This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
one Single Use for this Registered Project.
Item Title: A Documentary
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/a-documentary-DPQBUZS
Item ID: DPQBUZS
Author Username: SersalStudio
Licensee: Audrey Gossett
Registered Project Name: McNary
License Date: March 22nd, 2023
Item License Code: 2JMDW7YCQ8
The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End
Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues
for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).
For any queries related to this document or license please contact
Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)
PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia
==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 13:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|877297
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-ER662-575
|Filename:
|DOD_109527924
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT