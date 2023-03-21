Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating McNary

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary,
    spotlighting each project throughout the year. William Gersbach Chief of operations at McNary Dam, talks about the McNary project and his time there.


    Opened: 1954
    Height: 183′
    Location: Benton County, Washington / Umatilla County, Oregon, USA
    Length: 7,365 feet (2,245 m)
    Installed capacity: 1,127 MW
    Total capacity: 1,350,000 acre⋅ft (1.67 km3)
    Turbines: 14

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 13:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877297
    VIRIN: 230323-N-ER662-575
    Filename: DOD_109527924
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: WA, US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    usace
    Walla Walla District
    McNary Dam
    McNary Project
    Nav lock

