    171st ARW Dominates Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, participate in a large-scale readiness exercise March 10-12, 2023, at Cecil Field, Florida. A LRE tests Airmen readiness and builds upon skills needed to dominate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    USAF
    LRE
    PAANG
    171ARW
    hot-pit refuel

