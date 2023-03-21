Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Barracks Relocation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger talks with DPW General Engineer Gareth Ferguson about the relocate of 4 World War II style barracks from the 1600 block. The old barracks are being moved to make room for a new 4 story barracks.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Fort McCoy
    Behind the Triad
    Barracks relocation

