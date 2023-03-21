In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger talks with DPW General Engineer Gareth Ferguson about the relocate of 4 World War II style barracks from the 1600 block. The old barracks are being moved to make room for a new 4 story barracks.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877247
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109527192
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad Barracks Relocation, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT