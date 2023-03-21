Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein STEM

    GERMANY

    03.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Chapter 158 hosted a SkillsUSA career competition at Ramstein Airbase on 12 March, 2023. Students received both monetary awards for STEM competitions throughout the year and got a chance to code and fly drones at the event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 05:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877238
    VIRIN: 230312-A-MI845-877
    Filename: DOD_109526772
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    This work, Ramstein STEM, by SGT Aaliyah Craven and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM-Ramstein-SKILLSUSA-Europe

