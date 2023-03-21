Ramstein STEM

Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Chapter 158 hosted a SkillsUSA career competition at Ramstein Airbase on 12 March, 2023. Students received both monetary awards for STEM competitions throughout the year and got a chance to code and fly drones at the event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 05:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877238
|VIRIN:
|230312-A-MI845-877
|Filename:
|DOD_109526772
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
