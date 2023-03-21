Misawa Air Base participated in the 24th annual salmon release with Oirase Town and the Oirase Tourist Association to release juvenile salmon into the Oirase River.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 02:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877232
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-EH855-290
|Filename:
|DOD_109526601
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa 24th Annual Salmon Release, by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT