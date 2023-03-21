Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor recipient visits 25th Infantry Division

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Dwight W. Barnwell, Medal of Honor recipient, visits the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, March 21st, 2023. During his visit, Barnwell was honored at various ceremonies honoring his time in service and his acts of heroism. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 22:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877217
    VIRIN: 230321-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_109526387
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: BELL, OK, US

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Medal of Honor
    MOH
    PACUP
    Dwight W. Barnwell

