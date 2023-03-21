Dwight W. Barnwell, Medal of Honor recipient, visits the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, March 21st, 2023. During his visit, Barnwell was honored at various ceremonies honoring his time in service and his acts of heroism. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 22:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|877217
|VIRIN:
|230321-A-TX311-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109526387
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor recipient visits 25th Infantry Division, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT