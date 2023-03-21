Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison CSM, explains what to look for when inspecting a barracks room to ensure Soldiers have safe and healthy living conditions.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877193
|VIRIN:
|180924-Z-UB927-519
|Filename:
|DOD_109525762
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How to properly conduct barracks inspections, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
