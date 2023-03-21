Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to properly conduct barracks inspections

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison CSM, explains what to look for when inspecting a barracks room to ensure Soldiers have safe and healthy living conditions.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877193
    VIRIN: 180924-Z-UB927-519
    Filename: DOD_109525762
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    inspections
    barracks
    Soldiers
    Fort Sill
    quality of life
    quality of living

