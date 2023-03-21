NSWC Corona Hosts NATO SeaSparrow Working Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division hosted the 68th North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) SeaSparrow Project Performance Assessment Working Group meeting March 7-9 in Norco, California. The working group, hosted by the NSWC Corona Performance Assessment Department, met to evaluate telemetry data, performance and reliability for Nato SeaSparrow and Evolved SeaSparrow missiles. The NATO SeaSparrow Project includes a consortium of 12 nations including the United States, providing allied and partner navies with an effective self-defense capability against modern threats. Since its inception in 1968, the NATO SeaSparrow Project has had one pursuit – perfecting anti-ship missile defense capabilities through continued technology improvement. The NSWC Corona Performance Assessment Department serves as the independent analysis and assessment agent across several warfare areas including Air Defense, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Surface, Strike, and, Cyber. The department's expertise is utilized across unit level, multi-ship, and strike group compositions and has developed key information system capabilities to perform combat system and missile telemetry data management, on-site data analysis, and off-board worldwide data transfer across brown, green, and blue water environments.