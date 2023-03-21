Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Corona Hosts NATO SeaSparrow Working Group

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division hosted the 68th North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) SeaSparrow Project Performance Assessment Working Group meeting March 7-9 in Norco, California. The working group, hosted by the NSWC Corona Performance Assessment Department, met to evaluate telemetry data, performance and reliability for Nato SeaSparrow and Evolved SeaSparrow missiles. The NATO SeaSparrow Project includes a consortium of 12 nations including the United States, providing allied and partner navies with an effective self-defense capability against modern threats. Since its inception in 1968, the NATO SeaSparrow Project has had one pursuit – perfecting anti-ship missile defense capabilities through continued technology improvement. The NSWC Corona Performance Assessment Department serves as the independent analysis and assessment agent across several warfare areas including Air Defense, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Surface, Strike, and, Cyber. The department's expertise is utilized across unit level, multi-ship, and strike group compositions and has developed key information system capabilities to perform combat system and missile telemetry data management, on-site data analysis, and off-board worldwide data transfer across brown, green, and blue water environments.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877188
    VIRIN: 230315-O-LY586-854
    PIN: 230315
    Filename: DOD_109525563
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Hosts NATO SeaSparrow Working Group, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Missile
    Sea Sparrow
    NAVSEA
    SeaSparrow
    2E1XX Satellite
    Wideband and Telemetry Systems

