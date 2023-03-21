BACH Patient Nursing Chief Shares Experiences

In honor of Women's History Month, Lt. Col. Mari Groebner, Chief of PeriOperative Nursing Services at BACH, explains why she joined the Army and what has kept her motivated to continue her service in the Military.
|03.17.2023
|03.22.2023 15:42
|Video Productions
|877187
|230317-A-DQ133-808
|DOD_109525562
|00:03:00
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|1
|1
