Promotional video created to advertise the 2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to the general public. The event, to be held May 20-21, makes a return to JB MDL after a five-year absence. This video was a tandem component of a larger advertising program initiated by JB MDL Public Affairs. Video distributed via social media and AFPIMS. Created using video editing and motion graphics software.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877164
|VIRIN:
|032023-F-QT891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525197
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House promotional video, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
