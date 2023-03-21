Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House promotional video

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Promotional video created to advertise the 2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to the general public. The event, to be held May 20-21, makes a return to JB MDL after a five-year absence. This video was a tandem component of a larger advertising program initiated by JB MDL Public Affairs. Video distributed via social media and AFPIMS. Created using video editing and motion graphics software.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877164
    VIRIN: 032023-F-QT891-1001
    Filename: DOD_109525197
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House promotional video, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Open House
    JBMDL
    Hype
    Air and Space
    motion graphics
    Powerinthepines

